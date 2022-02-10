(Yonhap Feature) With kimchi classes, late-night patrol programs, Seoul beckons to growing single-person households

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- For Lee Bok-won, a 69-year-old woman who lives alone in western Seoul, stocking up on fresh homemade kimchi during winter has been quite a chore for the past several years. The process, traditionally done by family groups over multiple days, usually involves a painstaking process of soaking a large amount of cabbage with salt water, and later spicing it with a mixture of red pepper power and other seasonings.