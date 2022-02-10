(LEAD) Banks' household loans down for 2nd month in Jan. amid rate hikes, tighter rules
(ATTN: ADDS FSC, FSS data on household loans in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by banks to households declined for the second straight month in January due to a hike in lending rates and tightened rules, central bank data showed Thursday.
Outstanding bank loans to households came to 1,060.2 trillion won (US$887.6 billion) as of the end of January, down 400 billion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korean (BOK).
This marked the second straight month that the banks' household loans have declined following a 200 billion won fall in December.
Banks' mortgage loans grew 2.2 trillion won on-month to 781 trillion won in January, but other lending, mostly unsecured loans, shrank 2.6 trillion won over the cited period to 278.1 trillion won.
According to separate data provided by the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, outstanding household loans made by banks and other non-banking financial firms also shrank by 700 billion won on-month in January.
Of them, home-backed loans grew by 2.9 trillion won over the cited period, but non-mortgage and unsecured loans declined 3.6 trillion won.
The decline came as the BOK has delivered three rate hikes since August last year, including the latest 0.25 percentage point increase in January.
The rate hikes are part of the central bank's efforts to normalize its yearslong accommodative monetary stance put in force to bolster the pandemic-hit economy and tighten the faucet on money supply to tame inflation and soaring household debt.
Increased policy rates have led to a rise in borrowing costs at local banks, apparently discouraging people to take out loans. The central bank has hinted at further rate hikes in the months to come.
Financial authorities have also tightened lending rules amid worries that household debt could emerge as a major drag on economic recovery.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card