Full text of interview with Moon

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the first part of an unofficial translation of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other global news agencies: AFP, AP, EFE, Kyodo, Reuters, Tass and Xinhua.
QUESTION 1: Your approval ratings remain higher than your predecessors' in the last months in office. What do you attribute this to? What are the most significant achievements or accomplishments that you feel deserve praise? Is there any particular policy in your mind that you'd like an incoming President to carry on and further develop? Conversely, with what area are you the least satisfied? Would you tell us your most memorable experience? (Yonhap, TASS)
ANSWER: I am deeply grateful to the people for their support. Having started without the benefit of a transition period amid the confusion caused by a presidential impeachment, my Administration has come this far after having weathered a myriad of crises, including the North Korean nuclear crisis, Japan's export restrictions, rapid changes to the global economic order and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our people tend to band together more closely in the face of adversity. Thanks to them, the Republic of Korea has emerged as an exemplary country for overcoming crises and has actually moved toward becoming a pacesetting nation by turning crises into opportunities.
My Administration has been doing everything possible to surmount crises and has never stopped taking on challenges for the country's future. We have put personal interests aside and given our undivided attention to running state affairs, and I believe the people have seen this in a positive light. I am grateful to our people.
Amid crises, our national power and international standing have been significantly elevated, and I hope these facts are recognized as our achievements. The Republic of Korea has become one of the world's top 10 nations based on comprehensive considerations, including the economy, national defense, foreign affairs, culture, healthcare and medical services. Korea has become the only country to be raised from the status of a developing to advanced nation since the end of World War II. My Administration ushered in the era of US$30,000 in per capita income, which exceeded US$35,000 last year. As a post-World War II newly independent country, Korea rose from the ruins of war and has successfully achieved industrialization, democratization and informatization. Subsequently, we have become a country at the very forefront of innovation and culture as well. Korea has come to be hailed by the international community as one of the most successful nations over the past 70 years. I take immense pride in the astounding national accomplishments achieved together with our people.
National tasks that will determine the future of the country should be carried on by the next administration regardless of its governing philosophy.
First, the national development strategy to achieve a great digital and green transformation as well as balanced regional development through the Korean New Deal is the way to move closer to becoming a leading nation in the post-COVID-19 era.
Second, we have to take the initiative in pioneering the age of carbon neutrality. It constitutes the fulfillment of responsibility for a sustainable human community and also an unavoidable path to actively respond to changes in the international trade order. We have to identify opportunities for new growth and leap forward in that cause.
Third, efforts to bring the Korean Peninsula situation under control and institutionalize peace should never cease. To us, peace equals the economy. It's a way of expanding the scope of our economy to embrace the continent. It can also instill our young people with the dream of our ancient Goguryeo Kingdom.
Since the COVID-19 crisis has occupied nearly half of my term, many people have been struggling for an extended period. This is more regrettable than anything else.
When it comes to government policies, having been unable to stabilize housing prices remains the most painful part. Regarding individual events, what is truly regrettable is the fact that the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi bore no fruit. Had the Hanoi summit succeeded, North Korea-U.S. and inter-Korean relations would have seen a sea change along with the denuclearization of North Korea.
QUESTION 2: Talks among the two Koreas and the United States have reached an impasse toward the end of your term and have made hardly any progress. What do you see as the reason? The "Hanoi No Deal" seems to have been the critical moment. In hindsight, what do you think you could have done differently to improve the chances of a nuclear settlement at that time? (Yonhap, Reuters)
ANSWER: The "Hanoi No Deal" brought North Korea-U.S. talks and inter-Korean dialogue – both of which had been on an upswing until then – to a halt and caused a long stalemate. This is truly a lasting regret. It is a herculean task to put an end to a hostile and confrontational relationship that has formed over a long period of more than 70 years and establish a new order of peace.
However, we cannot afford to give up this task. Complete denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula as well as security guarantees for North Korea and the normalization of North Korea-U.S. relations were agreed to in the Singapore Statement, the result of the first-ever North Korea-U.S. summit. We have to continue to work together to achieve these common goals.
It would have been best if a "big deal" had been reached at the Hanoi Summit. If that was too hard, however, I think a "small deal" should have been sought to take a phased approach. It is very regrettable that the summit ended in "no deal" when the continuation of dialogue should have been ensured at least. Still now, if they learn from that experience and put their heads together to discuss mutually acceptable, realistic measures anchored in the Singapore Statement, I believe there will be ample opportunities to find a solution.
At the ROK-U.S. summit last year, President Biden and I reached agreement on the direction of North Korea policy – a phased and practical approach and a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. I suggested the discussion of an end-of-war declaration as part of the process to end hostile relations, build a more solid trust and move toward denuclearization and a peace treaty. If North Korea and the United States come to the table for talks and negotiations again, I expect that a more advanced result will be produced.
QUESTION 3: North Korea has recently renewed armed provocations. Many say that inter-Korean relations have regressed back to where they were five years ago. Mr. President, do you also see this as a policy failure? If not, how would you refute such analysis? Conversely, what would you say is your greatest legacy in terms of diplomatic initiatives for peace on the Korean Peninsula? (EFE, AP, AFP)
ANSWER: The Korean people and the international community are very concerned about North Korea's recent military action. I, too, am taking the current situation on the Korean Peninsula seriously. However, I'd like you to reflect on the touch-and-go crisis that could have escalated into war on the Korean Peninsula five years ago when the North conducted a nuclear test and launched intercontinental ballistic missiles. The dramatic beginning of inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. talks amid such a crisis drove away the dark clouds of war cast over the Peninsula in one fell swoop, helping to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula up to the present. I think such talks, in themselves, are big achievements. Arranging the first historic North Korea-U.S. summit as well as the three rounds of inter-Korean summits are also great accomplishments. Moreover, I became the first Republic of Korea president to address 150,000 Pyeongyang citizens gathered at the Rungrado Stadium in the North Korean capital. I'd like this to be considered the most impressive scene so far in inter-Korean relations.
During my five-year term, I have been looking for a way to overcome the escalating crisis of war and move toward peace. What I regard as most rewarding is that I have helped shift the direction toward dialogue and diplomacy rather than military confrontation. If the dialogue and diplomatic efforts that the two Koreas and the United States have jointly engaged come to fruition in the form of denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, that will become an undeniably historic feat for all parties – the governments of South and North Korea as well as the United States.
If North Korea's series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago. Preventing such a crisis through persistent dialogue and diplomacy will be the task that political leaders in the countries concerned must fulfill together.
QUESTION 4: Do you expect that an inter-Korean summit is likely to be held before the end of your term? If a face-to-face meeting is too difficult, is there a chance of pursuing a virtual summit instead? What do you see as a prerequisite for inter-Korean talks to resume? (Yonhap)
ANSWER: As long as there is willingness to engage in dialogue, whether the summit will be held face-to-face or virtual does not matter. Whatever method North Korea wants will be acceptable. Also, it is not desirable to place prerequisites for dialogue. I believe that it would be beneficial to discuss even such prerequisites at a negotiating table.
I don't think there should be prerequisites for a summit. However, my time will run out shortly, and the timing of the incoming presidential election and its result may make it inappropriate to hold an inter-Korean summit.
QUESTION 5: It is believed but not confirmed that a hotline connecting you and Kim Jong Un is in operation. Has it ever been used? If not, have exchanges of personal letters and other forms of communication frequently occurred? Will it be possible to see any progress with an end-of-war declaration? What cards do you think can be used to elicit a declaration to end the Korean War? Recently, there has been an attempt to start a conversation with North Korea by providing more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Do you think such an effort has potential? (Yonhap)
ANSWER: Chairman Kim Jong Un and I met several times and have spoken together at great length, thereby building mutual trust through close communication. Even when we have not been able to meet, necessary communication has continued. I hope the extensive efforts that Chairman Kim and I have made together will be brought to a successful conclusion. I look forward to the endeavors made thus far leading to the greatest possible outcome and efforts for dialogue continuing under the next administration.
An end-of-war declaration is useful since it signifies a process to promote mutual trust and a move toward denuclearization and the institutionalization of peace on the Korean Peninsula while putting an end to hostile relations. As a matter of fact, the two Koreas have agreed to "end the war" on several occasions, and North Korea and the United States also agreed to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula in the Singapore Joint Statement. In addition, the Republic of Korea and the United States have now concurred on the wording of an end-of-war declaration to be presented to North Korea. Even China supports this declaration. It would be too physically demanding to reach a declaration to end the Korean War before the end of my term. However, I would at least like to make conditions ripe for an end-of-war declaration and pass that on to the next administration.
QUESTION 6: What kind of relations do you think the next Korean administration should establish with the United States and neighboring countries like Japan, Russia and China? What is your take on reviving the format of the six-party talks? (AP, TASS, AFP) Under what conditions would it be possible for Korea and Russia to reach an agreement to mutually recognize vaccine certificates? Given that some Russian-developed vaccines are already being manufactured in Korea, can we expect that the Korean Government will approve Russian vaccines in 2022? (TASS)
ANSWER: My Administration has been doing everything possible in its capacity to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in Northeast Asia by implementing a peace process on the Korean Peninsula. Cooperation with neighboring countries, based on the ROK-U.S. alliance, has also been strengthened. I expect the next administration will continue such efforts as well. Moreover, I believe that strategic cooperation should be further developed while working more closely together with those countries concerned from the perspective of national interests and reciprocity.
Since last May when U.S. President Biden and I held a summit, the ROK-U.S. alliance has been evolving into a comprehensive global alliance that encompasses economic issues, going beyond a security alliance. In anticipation of the next administration further advancing the ROK-U.S. alliance on the foundation of shared values between the two countries, I am confident that the Biden Administration will become our unwavering partner.
In the early days of my Administration, fraught relations with China were put back on the right track, and bilateral ties have since been advanced. In particular, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. I think communication plays a crucial role in bilateral relations. We should continue to push for a forward-looking, mature strategic partnership while further revitalizing exchanges and cooperation in wide-ranging areas.
Japan is Korea's close neighbor. My Administration has been working hard to carry Korea-Japan relations forward in a stable manner by taking an approach that separates history-related issues between the two countries from substantive bilateral cooperation. This will also remain as a difficult task under the next administration, but I believe diplomatic efforts to solve pending issues should continue on the basis of a public consensus while steadily advancing future-oriented bilateral cooperation.
Russia is Korea's partner in promoting peace and prosperity in Eurasia and, at the same time, a key partner cooperating in Korea's New Northern Policy. In 2020, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, Korea and Russia agreed to give concrete substance to our bilateral cooperative partnership. This partnership should be advanced further and stable cooperation and exchanges continuously bolstered with the objective of opening an era when annual trade breaks US$30 billion and people-to-people exchanges top one million.
In order to resolve Korean Peninsula issues, the Korean Government has worked closely with the United States and is cooperating with neighboring countries like China, Russia and Japan through close communication. While focusing on ROK-U.S. coordination and diplomatic efforts for the resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea – if dialogue resumes and makes progress – it will also be possible to envision ways to conduct multilateral consultations.
When it comes to Korea and Russia mutually recognizing COVID-19 vaccination certificates, we are reviewing it by comprehensively considering – for example – the need for exchanges, COVID-19 risk assessments, the impact on domestic epidemic prevention and control and the ease of mutual recognition of each nation's vaccines. Currently, no application for the approval of a Russian vaccine has been filed with the relevant drug agency in Korea. Once such an application is received, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will carefully review the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and decide whether to approve it.
