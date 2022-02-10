Full text of interview with Moon

ANSWER: Amid the approaches through diplomacy and dialogue, President Biden has repeatedly expressed his willingness to actively engage in talks to resolve North Korea issues. In addition, I don't believe he has returned to the "strategic patience" of the past because he continues to make practical efforts to resume dialogue. The documents that the United States and North Korea had previously signed were passed on to him, and he expressed his willingness and readiness to engage in the talks with North Korea by appointing a special representative for the North at a joint press conference following the ROK-U.S. summit in May last year. On top of this, the US is also making practical efforts to contact North Korea while consistently emphasizing that the issue of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula is one of the priorities of his Administration's foreign policy and that the United States is ready to meet North Korea anytime, anywhere without preconditions.