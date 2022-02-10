Full text of interview with Moon
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the third and final part of an unofficial translation of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other global news agencies: AFP, AP, EFE, Kyodo, Reuters, Tass, Xinhua.
QUESTION 13: One of the most painful issues in the domestic economy is the real estate problem. What do you think is causing housing prices to soar and what is the solution? The income inequality index appears to be doing relatively poorly. How do you think it can be improved? Furthermore, the economic order is undergoing major transformation both at home and abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and where do you think Korea's economic policy should be focused going forward? (Yonhap, AFP)
ANSWER: The real estate problem has been the heaviest burden throughout my term. As interest rates stayed low for a long time, liquidity greatly expanded and money rushed into the real estate market. This was a common phenomenon around the world as well. Although my Administration supplied more housing than any before it, the supply has not met demand due to the continued concentration in the Seoul metropolitan area and a rapid rise in the number of single-person households. I greatly regret not pushing for a large expansion of the housing supply much earlier.
However, the Government is making all-out efforts to reverse the situation. Seeing the real estate issue as the top priority for people's livelihoods, my Administration has consistently implemented policies to curb speculation, protect real demanders and expand housing supply. As a result of these efforts, real estate prices have shown a clear decline recently. The housing supply is growing rapidly, and advance housing subscriptions are also increasing. Every effort will be made to ensure housing stability until the end of my term so that the real estate issue will not burden the next administration.
The widening asset disparity caused by the rise in real estate prices remains a major challenge. However, in terms of income, we have seen inequality indices continue to improve as a result of government policies. This accomplishment is believed to have resulted from the inclusive policies consistently pursued by the Government and active expansionary fiscal policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic although the market income gap has widened. Throughout my five years in office, all three income distribution indices – the Gini coefficient, income quintile ratio and relative poverty rate – have all improved. Most notably, the income of all groups rose even in 2020 when the impact from the pandemic was most serious. The income distribution index improved markedly mainly because earnings for those in the lower income brackets increased noticeably. I am proud of this very meaningful achievement because it breaks the pattern of income inequality widening in times of crisis.
I believe that inclusive policies can never be totally fulfilled. Efforts to improve income inequality must be strengthened and continued going forward to build a country where everyone prospers together.
Amid the acceleration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the COVID-19 crisis is hastening the digital transition, and the carbon-neutral era is newly reorganizing the international trade order. This is indeed an era of great upheaval and transformation. Korea must now focus its efforts on the transition to a digital, low-carbon economic structure as well. Already, we are rapidly transitioning to a digital, green and people-oriented society while promoting the Korean New Deal as a national project. The Government, businesses and people are joining forces to take the initiative in pioneering a carbon-neutral era. With the future of our economy depending on this, I believe the path to create new future growth engines and new jobs lies here.
QUESTION 14: With public opinion turning more and more against globalization following the COVID-19 pandemic as well as division and conflict in the international community and the increasing risk of a new Cold War, the world needs a more rational global governance model. What is a reasonable international political and economic order in your mind? In what ways can Korea and China strengthen cooperation to deal with the situation of protectionism and unilateralism that is seriously threatening the stability of global supply and industrial networks? (Xinhua)
ANSWER: Close cooperation in the international community is becoming more important as new global issues facing us such as the pandemic and climate change cannot be resolved through the efforts of individual countries. Through mutual trust and inclusiveness built from solidarity and cooperation, the international community can overcome the current COVID-19 crisis and move toward a better future together. The Korean Government has shared our experiences in responding to the pandemic and related information with the world in a bid to surmount the COVID-19 crisis. It has been actively participating in international efforts for the equitable distribution of vaccines. In response to the climate crisis, we have announced our goal of 2050 Carbon Neutrality and significantly raised our Nationally Determined Contribution target, which earned worldwide support. As a responsible member of the international community, we will further strive for mutual benefit and inclusiveness among different countries and play a leading role as a bridging state connecting advanced and developing nations.
Current global issues such as COVID-19 and the climate crisis are also affecting the global economic order and industrial map, and each country is facing challenges to reorganize global supply chains and secure cutting-edge technologies ahead of others. Just as the world has so far walked the path of mutual benefit and common prosperity through free trade and investment, restoration of the free trade order based on multilateralism and reciprocal cooperation will become the path to surmount the COVID-19 crisis and stabilize the global supply chain. As a country that has grown through free trade and has a well-established FTA network, Korea will actively work with others to establish an open and fair trade order.
China is Korea's No. 1 trading partner, and our two countries have close economic cooperation and are intricately interconnected in terms of industrial structure. Thus, complementary cooperation between the two countries is very important. Even amid the instability in supply caused by the COVID-19 crisis, our two countries have ensured that economic cooperation and activities are being maintained without interruption by helping businesspeople enter and exit each other's country and by providing support for epidemic prevention and control in major factories in China. Both countries will actively work together in response to changes in the economic order, such as carbon neutrality, while providing special support to eliminate inconveniences businesses may experience in their economic activities going forward.
QUESTION 15: In your inaugural address, you emphasized the spirit of national unity, saying that even those who did not support you as President are our people. However, some politicians also point out that confrontation between the different blocs has deepened under your Administration. The standing consultative body comprising representatives from the ruling and opposition parties and the government also did not operate as well as expected. To what extent do you think the national unity you declared in your inaugural address has been achieved? (Yonhap)
ANSWER: I agree that our country has not moved forward toward a politics of unity. Our political culture has not fundamentally changed even following the aftermath from the impeachment of then President Roh Moo-hyun during his presidency and the tragedy after he left office. Meanwhile, extremism, populism and fake news, among others, are amplifying hostility between different political blocs and fostering animosity and hatred even among supporters of the same political philosophies. In the current situation in the run up to the election, I am very concerned about the extreme hatred, confrontation and division. Although it is election season, it is impossible for us to move toward a politics of unity if politicians fan conflict and division. It is not beneficial to anyone and not desirable for our society as a whole either. I believe that politicians, including the President, have a duty to remedy conflicts and unify people.
I believed that the political culture should be changed in a way that promotes unity, and I intended to give the people hope by institutionalizing cooperative governance. I visited opposition parties for cooperative governance prior to the scaled-down inauguration ceremony and met with the leadership of both ruling and opposition parties many times. In this regard, I helped establish the standing consultative body comprising representatives from the ruling and opposition parties and the government as a framework for cooperative governance to join forces on a non-partisan basis. It is the first time in our constitutional history that the ruling and opposition parties and the government created an entity to discuss state affairs at all times. Unfortunately, however, that was the end of it. It takes two to tango, but because of political interests, the consultative body could not take even one step forward.
I even suggested that influential figures in the opposition join my Cabinet while maintaining their party affiliations. Some expressed agreement with the intent individually, but they all declined. It's because they could not break free from the political culture that divides us into different blocs. Given this situation, I feel very fortunate and grateful that politicians were still able to join forces and pass the budget proposal and related legislation to help surmount the COVID-19 crisis. However, I still have many regrets that we have not been able to take a step further toward a more mature politics in which we engage one another, compromise and come together.
Nevertheless, I am always grateful for our people pulling together. This was clearly proven even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our people have become the main players in overcoming the crisis by pulling together, demonstrating mature civic awareness. This will greatly help our society continue to progress.
QUESTION 16: You once pledged to be a "feminist" president and promised to promote gender equality and women's human rights. However, critics point out that related progress during your presidency has been disappointing. Key figures in the ruling party, including a governor and two mayors, have been indicted on charges of or accused of sex offenses. And now, the progressive ruling party and the conservative opposition party seem to be catering to anti-feminist ideas as they strive to win male votes ahead of the presidential election. Why did this happen and what do you think is the solution? (AP)
ANSWER: My Administration has made more effort than any previous ones to implement policies related to gender equality, and I believe that we have produced corresponding results. The institutional framework to expand women's representation in the public and private sectors has been laid out. The framework act and systems have been overhauled to support victims and prevent gender violence, including digital sex crimes and stalking. Moreover, policies to prevent career interruptions and reduce gender wage gaps are also achieving results. I believe that the vibrant MeToo movement in Korea reflects the increased awareness of gender equality. However, Korea's ranking in international gender equality indices is still near the bottom globally. Efforts to achieve actual gender equality in various parts of society need to continue. What is clear is that the strongest and most mature society is one that respects and embraces differences. Our society will have to continue to move in that direction.
Gender conflict becoming more conspicuous among young adults in Korea is a serious development. It seems that both women and men perceive that they are the victims of sex-based discrimination as they are undergoing hardships and, most of all, their opportunities are limited.
However, this is neither the fault of men nor women. The younger generation's hardships are attributed to older generations who failed to provide them with more opportunities and faith in fairness. I hope that we will be able to find solutions together through healthy discussions even if there are differences in opinions.
I believe that the responsibilities and roles of the government and politicians are very important. Sometimes, it's necessary to calmly reflect on whether conflicts are being exploited and amplified for political purposes. While making efforts to remedy conflicts and create unity through genuine gender equality, we will do all we can to guarantee more opportunities such as jobs, housing, education and asset building for young adults who have been driven into a fiercely competitive environment.
QUESTION 17: Even though you are a former human rights lawyer, there is criticism that the Government and the ruling party failed to meaningfully push passage of an anti-discrimination act. What do you think about this? (AP, AFP)
ANSWER: The enactment of an anti-discrimination act – which is intended to exclude discrimination and hate and establish proper human rights standards – is a task that must be resolved for the Republic of Korea to become an advanced country in terms of human rights. I hope that our society as a whole will pool its capabilities to create new human rights norms in line with the changing times. The Government is determined to actively pursue this during the remainder of my term. I hope that a social consensus will be formed and legislation enacted through earnest discussion since the related bills have been submitted to the National Assembly.
QUESTION 18: What are your plans after leaving office? You said that you want to be forgotten, but it seems that your influence in the ruling party will continue to remain even after you retire. Like former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, would you be able to accommodate a request that you visit North Korea as a special envoy for the Korean Peninsula peace process? (Yonhap)
ANSWER: To be honest, I haven't had time to think about what I will do after retirement. Even though the construction of my residence in Yangsan is almost complete, I've seen it only in photos from news reports and never been to the construction site. Still now, I have to focus on responding to the Omicron crisis. At present, my mind is occupied with the only thought, which is that I will do all I can for crisis management until the end of my term. I have not changed my mind that I will not get involved in politics after I retire. I am not even planning to do social activities as a former president. Regarding the special circumstances you inquired about, that depends on the need at such a time.
(END)
-
