Full text of interview with Moon

ANSWER: To be honest, I haven't had time to think about what I will do after retirement. Even though the construction of my residence in Yangsan is almost complete, I've seen it only in photos from news reports and never been to the construction site. Still now, I have to focus on responding to the Omicron crisis. At present, my mind is occupied with the only thought, which is that I will do all I can for crisis management until the end of my term. I have not changed my mind that I will not get involved in politics after I retire. I am not even planning to do social activities as a former president. Regarding the special circumstances you inquired about, that depends on the need at such a time.

