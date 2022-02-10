(LEAD) Military reports 351 more COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3, 6-8)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 351 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,508.
The new cases included 183 from the Army, 93 from the Air Force, 29 from the Navy, 26 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 17 from the Marine Corps, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
The latest Air Force virus count includes 71 trainees at the Education & Training Command in Jinju, 434 kilometers south of Seoul. The new cases brought the command's total caseload to 622.
Currently, 2,850 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection count to 59.
Around 200 service members of the unit, including fully recovered ones, are set to return to duty Thursday after a quarantine period, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In a Facebook post, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it plans to ease its social distancing rules for its personnel Friday "to align with" South Korea's health guidelines.
Seated dining at off-based restaurants will be allowed, though its personnel will still be banned from traveling to Seoul except for official duties or those who live there, according to the USFK.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card