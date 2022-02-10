(2nd LD) Moon demands apology from Yoon for pledging probe into current administration
(ATTN: ADDS Cheong Wa Dae official's remarks, byline)
By Kim Deok-hyun and Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday demanded an apology from main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for remarks that he will launch a probe into alleged corruption of the current administration if he is elected.
Moon expressed "strong resentment" over Yoon's remarks and criticized the candidate for attacking the current administration with "groundless" allegations, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.
It was rare for Moon to directly respond to remarks by Yoon. To maintain political neutrality ahead of the March vote, the presidential office has kept a low profile over allegations raised by Yoon or other presidential candidates.
Yoon made the remark in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo daily published Wednesday, saying he will launch an investigation into "deep-rooted evils" of the Moon Jae-in administration if he wins the March 9 presidential election.
Moon also asked if Yoon turned a blind eye to such ills when he served as prosecutor general and the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
In the face of the unusually strong criticism from Moon, Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) appeared to be softening his tone, saying he has no interest in getting "political revenge" and pledging never to intervene in any investigations if elected.
"I think President Moon and I share the same thoughts," he told reporters after an event in Seoul. "President Moon has always emphasized (the need for) investigations according to the law and principles without sanctuaries."
Still, Moon's office did not let up and doubled down on the demand for an apology.
"If it is an election strategy, it would be despicable. If it is his belief, it would be dangerous," a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said of Yoon's remarks. "This is an issue that would be brought to an end neatly if he answers the president's question and apologizes."
Moon's response immediately triggered a backlash from the main opposition PPP, with Lee Yang-soo, a campaign spokesperson of the PPP, accusing Moon of making "unfair election intervention" by demanding an apology from Yoon.
But the ruling DP defended Moon, saying Yoon made a "declaration of political revenge" by pledging to launch a probe into groundless allegations.
"Does the declaration of political revenge mean he is going to fabricate non-existent crimes and put the blame (on the current administration)?" Park Chan-dae, a campaign spokesperson at the DP, said. "He should immediately apologize to President Mon Jae-in."
Im Jong-seok, a former chief of staff to Moon, said in a Facebook posting that Yoon has shown his intention for "political revenge," adding that no candidate has ever made such absurd remarks.
Presidential candidates are expected to trade strong barbs over Yoon's remarks and Moon's response at their second TV debate on Friday.
In July 2019, Yoon was appointed by Moon as prosecutor general, but their relationship took a downturn when the prosecution under Yoon launched a corruption investigation into Cho Kuk, one of Moon's closest aides and his pick for justice minister.
Cho resigned shortly after his appointment, dealing a blow to the administration.
By the same token, Yoon emerged as a darling of the conservative bloc, and has since quit as prosecutor general, joined the main opposition PPP and won its presidential nomination.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron