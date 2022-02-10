Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G 2021 net income down 15.5 pct to 990 bln won

All News 10:49 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 990 billion won (US$827.9 million), down 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 10.4 percent on-year to 1.31 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 3.4 percent to 5.22 trillion won.
