Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone talks
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. officials had phone discussions Thursday on the bilateral alliance, Korean Peninsula issues as well as other regional security concerns and global affairs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman noted that the two nations plan to have key back-to-back meetings also involving Japan in Hawaii later this week.
They agreed to use the upcoming sessions for "in-depth" consultations on ways to cooperate in dealing with North Korea, according to the ministry.
They also exchanged views on such global issues as Ukraine, Myanmar and COVID-19, it added.
Chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are scheduled to hold a meeting in Honolulu on Thursday (local time) followed by a trilateral gathering of the nations' top diplomats there on Saturday.
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron