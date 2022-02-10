Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul to provide financial support for firms hurt by suspended inter-Korean programs

All News 14:37 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will provide financial support worth 57.4 billion won (US$48 million) for companies that have suffered losses due to suspended inter-Korean exchange programs.

The Ministry of Unification said a council on promoting inter-Korean exchanges approved the budget, which includes direct subsidies and special loans, for businesses affected by the dormant projects in North Korea.

The budget will be allocated to companies that had run factories in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's border city, which was shut down in 2016 in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

While the ministry did not reveal the number of eligible businesses, some 120 South Korean companies were operating in the zone upon closure.

Other recipients include companies related to a tourism program to Mount Kumgang on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, which was halted in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.

This photo, taken from the South Korean border town of Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on Sept. 29, 2021, shows the inter-Korean liaison office (C) in the North Korean border town of Kaesong. (Yonhap)

