Seoul to provide financial support for firms hurt by suspended inter-Korean programs
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will provide financial support worth 57.4 billion won (US$48 million) for companies that have suffered losses due to suspended inter-Korean exchange programs.
The Ministry of Unification said a council on promoting inter-Korean exchanges approved the budget, which includes direct subsidies and special loans, for businesses affected by the dormant projects in North Korea.
The budget will be allocated to companies that had run factories in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's border city, which was shut down in 2016 in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.
While the ministry did not reveal the number of eligible businesses, some 120 South Korean companies were operating in the zone upon closure.
Other recipients include companies related to a tourism program to Mount Kumgang on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, which was halted in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card