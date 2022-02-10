Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning ahead of U.S. inflation data release
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. inflation data release, a key gauge for the Federal Reserve's economic diagnosis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 2,763.02 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index opened higher on overnight gains on Wall Street but remained in negative terrain amid cautious investor sentiment.
Investors are paying peen attention to the U.S. consumer price index for January, seeking clues about how aggressive the Fed's policy tightening would turn out.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.19 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.3 percent, and LG Chem jumped 5.57 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics increased 0.26 percent.
Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 6.26 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.55 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron