Dongwon F & B posts 69.1 bln won profit in 2021

All News 13:06 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Thursday reported a net profit of 69.1 billion won (US$57.8 million) last year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 130.2 billion won last year, and sales was 3.49 trillion won.
