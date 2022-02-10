Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart 2021 net profit up 339 pct. to 1.59 tln won

All News 13:06 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 1.59 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), up 339 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 33.1 percent on-year to 315.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 13.2 percent to 24.93 trillion won.
