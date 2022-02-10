Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.N. rapporteur on N.K. human rights to visit S. Korea next week

All News 14:55 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation will travel here next week to hold relevant discussions, a U.N. office said Thursday.

Tomas Ojea Quintana will visit the country on Tuesday for a nine-day trip, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul.

He is expected to meet with officials from the South Korean government and civic groups on North Korean human rights, as well as North Korean defectors, in preparation for an annual report on the North to be submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Quintana expressed his willingness last year to visit the inter-Korean border region after voicing concerns about South Korea's new law that bans the spread of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border by activists.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#UN rapporteur #N Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!