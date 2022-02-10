Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Petro Chemical reports 1.97 tln won in net profit in 2021

All News 13:50 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Thursday reported a net profit of 1.97 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) for 2021.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won last year. Sales was 8.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 405.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
