(Olympics) Boxes checked in Beijing, bright future ahead for figure skater Cha Jun-hwan

Even if Cha had landed that quad toe loop cleanly, it's doubtful that he would have won a medal. The three medalists -- Chen, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno -- all attempted more quadruple jumps than Cha. Chen, the greatest technician in contemporary figure skating, landed five quad jumps cleanly. Out of Chen's 218.63 points in the free skate, 121.41 points came via his technical element score (TES), which assesses skaters' jumps and spins, among others. Cha, on the other hand, had 93.59 points in his TES.