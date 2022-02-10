Hana Financial Group Q4 net income up 56.8 pct to 854.6 bln won
All News 15:59 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 854.6 billion won (US$714.2 million), up 56.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.12 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 952.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 48.8 percent to 7.6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
