Hana Financial Group 2021 net income up 33.4 pct to 3.58 tln won

All News 16:00 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 3.58 trillion won (US$3 billion), up 33.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 4.63 trillion won, up 20.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 13.6 percent to 41.67 trillion won.
(END)

