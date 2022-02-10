BGF Retail 2021 net profit up 20.3 pct to 147.6 bln won
All News 16:00 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 147.6 billion won (US$123.4 million), up 20.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 199.4 billion won, up 22.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 9.7 percent to 6.78 trillion won.
(END)
