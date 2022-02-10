KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 64,800 DN 100
KPIC 163,000 DN 1,500
DongwonInd 229,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 DN 30
POSCO 280,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 460,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 26,900 UP 50
SLCORP 26,100 DN 200
Yuhan 57,600 DN 700
SamsungElec 75,400 UP 700
NHIS 11,850 DN 50
LS 51,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101000 DN2000
GS E&C 40,550 UP 150
SK Discovery 41,500 UP 350
GC Corp 191,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 40
SKC 139,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 UP 3,000
DongkukStlMill 16,200 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,515 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 450
LX INT 28,250 UP 300
DB HiTek 70,700 DN 200
CJ 85,000 UP 1,200
Daesang 22,950 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,710 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,600 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 UP 50
KIA CORP. 79,700 DN 600
SK hynix 129,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 657,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,400 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,250 0
Kogas 36,200 DN 250
Hanwha 30,000 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 6,570 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 96,000 UP 200
