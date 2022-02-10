KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 383,500 UP 8,500
SKBP 82,100 DN 1,100
AmoreG 45,150 UP 1,900
HyundaiMtr 185,500 UP 500
LOTTE 28,350 UP 300
GCH Corp 23,950 DN 450
Hyosung 81,800 DN 400
LotteChilsung 167,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 12,600 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,450 0
Shinsegae 265,000 UP 9,500
Nongshim 339,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 64,600 UP 500
Daewoong 27,500 UP 400
TaekwangInd 1,083,000 UP 18,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 UP 40
KAL 30,250 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 UP 55
LG Corp. 77,800 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 6,190 DN 290
HtlShilla 79,800 UP 900
Hanmi Science 45,500 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 171,000 0
Hanssem 74,300 DN 3,000
KSOE 84,500 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,100 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 40,500 DN 100
HITEJINRO 34,350 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 93,800 DN 2,400
DL 59,700 DN 1,000
KEPCO 22,950 UP 750
PanOcean 5,990 UP 680
GKL 14,100 DN 300
BukwangPharm 12,200 UP 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 96,200 DN 3,200
ShinpoongPharm 26,000 UP 1,250
MS IND 24,450 0
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony