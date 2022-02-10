KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 43,750 DN 200
KorZinc 530,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 UP 130
HyundaiMipoDock 73,500 0
IS DONGSEO 50,000 UP 1,650
S-Oil 88,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 326,500 DN 10,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,200 DN 250
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 0
HMM 24,650 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 66,800 DN 1,500
ZINUS 73,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 159,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 231,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,800 DN 350
S-1 69,200 0
OCI 93,500 DN 2,200
DWS 63,800 UP 1,500
SamsungSecu 42,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,300 DN 200
SKTelecom 55,600 DN 600
SNT MOTIV 43,250 DN 150
HyundaiElev 38,100 0
SAMSUNG SDS 142,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,600 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,110 UP 35
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 100
SK 225,500 UP 2,500
Hanchem 232,500 UP 5,000
Handsome 36,900 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 21,100 UP 100
COWAY 73,800 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,900 DN 100
IBK 11,050 UP 50
DONGSUH 27,000 DN 250
SamsungEng 24,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 87,300 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,350 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 23,350 UP 600
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony