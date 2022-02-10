Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 February 10, 2022

KT 32,050 DN 250
NCsoft 550,000 UP 10,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 UP 100
KT&G 79,500 UP 800
DHICO 17,400 DN 400
Doosanfc 36,400 DN 1,300
LG Display 19,750 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,900 DN 250
NAVER 331,500 UP 5,500
KIWOOM 97,200 0
DSME 22,050 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,530 UP 10
DWEC 5,710 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 185,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 50
LGH&H 974,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 661,000 UP 51,000
KEPCO E&C 76,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 128,500 DN 500
Celltrion 160,500 0
Huchems 22,400 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,700 UP 300
KIH 79,600 DN 400
GS 41,000 UP 100
CJ CGV 24,350 0
LIG Nex1 62,400 0
Fila Holdings 32,800 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,600 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,235 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 178,500 UP 15,000
FOOSUNG 20,950 DN 300
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!