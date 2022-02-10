KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,050 DN 250
NCsoft 550,000 UP 10,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 UP 100
KT&G 79,500 UP 800
DHICO 17,400 DN 400
Doosanfc 36,400 DN 1,300
LG Display 19,750 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,900 DN 250
NAVER 331,500 UP 5,500
KIWOOM 97,200 0
DSME 22,050 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,530 UP 10
DWEC 5,710 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 185,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 50
LGH&H 974,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 661,000 UP 51,000
KEPCO E&C 76,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 128,500 DN 500
Celltrion 160,500 0
Huchems 22,400 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,700 UP 300
KIH 79,600 DN 400
GS 41,000 UP 100
CJ CGV 24,350 0
LIG Nex1 62,400 0
Fila Holdings 32,800 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,600 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,235 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 178,500 UP 15,000
FOOSUNG 20,950 DN 300
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony