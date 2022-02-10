KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 209,500 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 30,950 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 65,500 UP 1,700
Hansae 26,150 DN 250
Youngone Corp 48,100 0
CSWIND 50,300 UP 450
KOLON IND 64,800 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 260,500 DN 500
Meritz Financial 41,550 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 8,540 DN 70
emart 141,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 39,900 UP 950
PIAM 43,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 900
DoubleUGames 51,300 DN 800
CUCKOO 18,200 UP 200
COSMAX 83,700 UP 4,000
MANDO 47,600 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 776,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,400 UP 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 UP 150
Netmarble 101,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 297,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51500 UP1400
ORION 101,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 133,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 15,950 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 451,500 UP 17,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 446,000 DN 3,000
SKBS 162,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,550 DN 300
KakaoBank 42,800 DN 1,400
HYBE 255,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 129,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 117,000 UP 500
kakaopay 128,000 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 57,100 DN 2,700
(END)
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony