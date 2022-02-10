SK Innovation 209,500 DN 6,000

POONGSAN 30,950 DN 700

KBFinancialGroup 65,500 UP 1,700

Hansae 26,150 DN 250

Youngone Corp 48,100 0

CSWIND 50,300 UP 450

KOLON IND 64,800 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 260,500 DN 500

Meritz Financial 41,550 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 8,540 DN 70

emart 141,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 39,900 UP 950

PIAM 43,600 UP 600

HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 900

DoubleUGames 51,300 DN 800

CUCKOO 18,200 UP 200

COSMAX 83,700 UP 4,000

MANDO 47,600 DN 2,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 776,000 UP 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,400 UP 1,500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 UP 150

Netmarble 101,000 DN 2,000

KRAFTON 297,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51500 UP1400

ORION 101,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0

BGF Retail 169,500 UP 5,500

SKCHEM 133,000 UP 500

HDC-OP 15,950 DN 250

HYOSUNG TNC 451,500 UP 17,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 446,000 DN 3,000

SKBS 162,500 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 15,550 DN 300

KakaoBank 42,800 DN 1,400

HYBE 255,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 129,500 UP 4,000

DL E&C 117,000 UP 500

kakaopay 128,000 UP 1,500

SKSQUARE 57,100 DN 2,700

(END)