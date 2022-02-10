Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Krafton 2021 net profit down 6.5 pct to 519.9 bln won

All News 16:01 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 519.9 billion won (US$434.5 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 17.4 percent on-year to 639.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 12.9 percent to 1.88 trillion won.
