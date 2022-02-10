Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon hopes to expand cooperation with Ukraine

All News 15:57 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his hope to expand cooperation with Ukraine as he exchanged letters with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, a presidential spokesperson said.

In the letter, Zelenskiy noted that the two nations have built mutual trust and had constructive discussions so far, Park said.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

