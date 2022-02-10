35,000 electric car chargers to be installed in Seoul this year
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The city of Seoul will receive citizens' applications to choose sites for new electric vehicle chargers as part of its plan to supply 35,000 charging stations in the capital this year, city officials said Thursday.
About 22,000 EV chargers will be installed in the city with the support of the Seoul metropolitan government while about 12,000 units will be set up by the environment ministry and other agencies, they said.
The city government will receive citizens' applications for one month from next week to choose sites for 11,600 units -- 300 fast chargers, 1,300 slow chargers and 10,000 socket-type chargers.
Fast chargers will be placed in public parking lots, gas stations, public facilities, large shopping malls and cultural and sports facilities. Slow and socket-type ones will be in companies and residential areas.
The city will provide up to 50 percent of their installment costs. The site owners and operators must maintain the equipment for five years after installment, and charging fees will be subject to the city's approval.
The city government plans to install 112 chargers for commercial buses and 10,250 socket-type chargers in the second half of the year.
"In the past, EV charging stations were established on sites selected by private operators (supported by the city government). From this year, we will receive citizens' applications to expand their participation," the city government said.
