(LEAD) Hana Financial Group posts 33.4 pct rise in 2021 earnings
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, throughout with more info)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc., a major financial holding group in South Korea, on Thursday reported a 33.4 percent jump in its 2021 net profit amid a rise in interest and fee revenue.
Net income came to 3.58 trillion won (US$2.99 billion) last year on a consolidated basis, compared with a net profit of 2.68 trillion won tallied a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit surged 20.7 percent on-year to 4.63 trillion won last year, while sales fell 13.6 percent over the cited period to 41.68 trillion won.
For the fourth quarter ended in December, the company earned 854.59 billion won in net profit, 56.81 percent higher than the same period a year earlier. Its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, stood at 1.71 percent in the quarter.
The 2021 earnings were a record high for the company, and they were also higher than a market consensus.
The strong earnings were attributed to robust growth in both banking and non-banking businesses thanks to continued efforts to diversify its business portfolios.
The group's interest and fee income came to a combined 9.3 trillion won last year, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
The group's flagship, Hana Bank, also saw its net income jump 27.2 percent on-year in 2021 to 2.58 trillion won.
Shares in Hana Financial rose 1.25 percent to 48,600 won on Thursday, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.11 percent gain.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron