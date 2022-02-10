S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 10, 2022
All News 16:30 February 10, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.455 1.460 -0.5
2-year TB 2.083 2.086 -0.3
3-year TB 2.264 2.279 -1.5
10-year TB 2.686 2.691 -0.5
2-year MSB 2.096 2.102 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.850 2.857 -0.7
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
