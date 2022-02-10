Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Singer Kim Jong-kook has tested positive for the coronavirus, his management agency said Thursday, with the omicron surge sweeping the local entertainment scene.

The singer got tested after feeling minor symptoms on Wednesday and received a positive result, according to Turbo-JK Company.

Fully vaccinated, he has no significant health issue but has canceled all schedules, it added.

Kim currently appears in a number of TV programs, including the popular variety show "Running Man" and the music game show "I Can See Your Voice."

This file photo provided by JTBC shows South Korean singer Kim Jong-kook.

As South Korea has been suffering a spike in daily infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, the entertainment community is also affected.

Earlier this week, star actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife Rhee Min-jung were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Lee's infection immediately halted the filming of the new tvN drama "Our Blues," starring him.

