(LEAD) Two 'Running Man' cast members test positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with additional cases among 'Running Man' cast)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Two cast members of South Korea's long-running TV variety show "Running Man" -- Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan -- have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agencies said Thursday as the omicron surge sweeps the local entertainment scene.
Kim got tested after feeling minor symptoms Wednesday and received a positive result, according to Turbo-JK Company.
Fully vaccinated, he has no significant health issue but has canceled all schedules, it added.
Kim currently appears in a number of TV programs, including the popular variety shows "Running Man," "My Ugly Duckling" and the music game show "I Can See Your Voice."
Yang, who appears on "Running Man" together with Kim, was confirmed to have been infected Thursday, while another cast member Jee Seok-jin received a positive result in a self-test, according to their agencies. Jee is now waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his agency said.
"Yang tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test," SM C&C said. "He is in good shape and taking a rest at home."
Yang is fully vaccinated and has been in self-isolation, although he tested negative in the initial PCR test, the agency said, adding he received the opposite result in the second test.
The show's producers said Yang did not participate in the latest filming Monday.
They said not all members of the show's cast and crew received got tested, as the changed COVID-19 guidelines from the health authorities require only those who tested positive in a self-test to receive a PCR test.
There have been no positive results among the crew yet, they added.
As South Korea has been suffering a spike in daily infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, the entertainment community is also affected.
Earlier this week, star actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife Rhee Min-jung were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Lee's infection immediately halted the filming of the new tvN drama "Our Blues," starring him.
