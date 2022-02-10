SK Chemicals swings to profits in Q4
All News 17:27 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 151.7 billion won (US$126.8 million), turning from a loss of 33 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 271.4 billion won, up 546.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 143.3 percent to 771.3 billion won.
(END)
