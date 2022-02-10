SK Chemicals 2021 net profit up 5.3 pct to 268.7 bln won
All News 17:27 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 268.7 billion won (US$224.6 million), up 5.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 257.4 percent on-year to 555.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 74.3 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
