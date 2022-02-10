Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals 2021 net profit up 5.3 pct to 268.7 bln won

All News 17:27 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 268.7 billion won (US$224.6 million), up 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 257.4 percent on-year to 555.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 74.3 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!