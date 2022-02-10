S. Korea, Vietnam FMs agree to expand cooperation in supply chains, vaccines
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation in supply chains, vaccines and digital technologies to help their economies recover from the pandemic, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, to discuss ways to promote trade and investment as well as exchanges between the two nations.
Chung and Son agreed on the need to expand partnership in building resilient supply chains of key industrial items, and health care and vaccine sectors to recover from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
They also discussed ways to promote exchanges by resuming regular flights and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.
As this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations, the ministers agreed to push for a bilateral summit to elevate the strategic partnership.
Vietnam is a major trading partner for Korea and a centerpiece of the Moon Jae-in administration's New Southern Policy focused on the Southeast Asian region.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Lee's wife under fire over alleged use of public servants for personal errands
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron