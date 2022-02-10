Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
All News 21:43 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Star actor Hyun Bin and his on-screen partner in the hit drama "Crash Landing On You," Son Ye-jin, will get married after two years of dating, the actress announced Thursday.
"I have someone to spend the rest of my life with," Son said on Instagram.
The two met as co-stars of "Crash Landing On You," tvN's 2019-20 hit rom-com TV series, and began dating in March 2020. But it was only about a year later that they acknowledged their relationship and began to go public with it.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
