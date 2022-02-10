PPP nominates ex-chief state auditor as by-election candidate for Seoul's Jongno district
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has decided to nominate former chief of the national audit agency as its by-election candidate for a key electoral district, officials here said Thursday.
Following its meeting, the PPP's nomination committee picked Choe Jae-hyeong for Seoul's Jongno district in the upcoming by-elections that will be held simultaneously with the presidential election on March 9.
Jongno in central Seoul is regarded as a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics -- a place where key political heavyweights, including three former presidents, were elected.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) earlier announced it will not field a by-election candidate for the Jongno district as a part of its reform measures.
Choe, former head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, was one of the contenders in the PPP's presidential primary, which was eventually won by Yoon Suk-yeol. Choe later declared his support to Yoon and joined Yoon's campaign.
Of the five parliamentary seats up for grabs in the March 9 by-election, the PPP decided to field Cho Eun-hee for Seoul's Seocho district. Cho formerly served as the mayor of Seocho district in southern Seoul.
For a district in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, veteran politician Chung Woo-taik will represent the PPP.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Lee's wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card