Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 February 11, 2022

Feb. 12

1975 -- President Park Chung-hee wins a popular vote of confidence for his Yushin Constitution, which allows for his extended rule, following a national referendum. Yushin means revitalization.

1981 -- South Korea opens diplomatic ties with Lebanon.

1985 -- The 12th National Assembly elections are held.

1987 -- South Korea reports its first confirmed death from AIDS.

1991 -- South and North Korea agree to form unified Korean teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships and the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championship.

1997 -- Hwang Jang-yop, secretary of the North Korean Workers' Party, requests political asylum at the South Korean Consulate General in Beijing.

2013 -- North Korea carries out its third nuclear test, drawing strong international condemnation and sending tensions on the Korean Peninsula sky-high.

2014 -- The Koreas hold their first high-level talks in seven years at the border village of Panmunjom.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!