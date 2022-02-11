Kakao 2021 net profit up 847.1 pct to 1.64 tln won
All News 07:50 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 1.64 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 847.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 30.9 percent on-year to 596.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 47.6 percent to 6.13 trillion won.
(END)
