Kakao 2021 net profit up 847.1 pct to 1.64 tln won

All News 07:50 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 1.64 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 847.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 30.9 percent on-year to 596.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 47.6 percent to 6.13 trillion won.
