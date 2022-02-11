Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't considering placing price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits: PM

All News 08:51 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering placing a price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

Kim made the remark during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul as the government tries to ensure the stable supply of self-test kits following the initiation of an enhanced at-home treatment system amid soaring virus cases.

#coronavirus #test kits
