Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Cloudy 10

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 11/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/-8 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 12/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20

