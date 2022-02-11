Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-2 Cloudy 10
Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 11/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 10/-8 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 13/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 12/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron