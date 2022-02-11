Exports fall 12.6 pct in first 10 days of Feb.
All News 09:10 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 12.6 percent on-year in the first 10 days of February due to fewer working days over the Lunar New Year holiday, customs data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.7 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $17.97 billion the previous year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
