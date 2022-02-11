Seoul stocks open steeply lower on estimate-beating U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Friday due to the stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.95 points, or 1.01 percent, to trade at 2,743.98 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI dropped as the U.S. consumer price index for January was up 7.5 percent, higher than the market consensus.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite decreased 2.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.47 percent.
Tech stocks, usually more sensitive to borrowing rates, retreated on investors' worries about the Fed's policy tightening.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.53 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.93 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.51 percent, and LG Chem declined 2.42 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 3.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,200.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.15 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron