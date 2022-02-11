Sampyo Industry booked as 1st firm accused of violating new workplace disaster law
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Labor ministry officials raided the headquarters of Sampyo Industry in central Seoul on Friday in connection with a recent industrial accident in a quarry that left three workers dead, officials said.
The raid came after the ministry booked Sampyo, a manufacturer of construction materials such as remicon, on Wednesday as the first firm accused of violating a newly enacted workplace disaster law aimed at better protecting workers from industrial accidents.
Under the law, owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won (US$832,708) in the event of serious workplace disasters.
On Jan. 29, a landslide at a quarry slope operated by Sampyo in Yangju, north of Seoul, left three workers dead while they were making holes for demolition work in what is seen as the first industrial disaster after the new law went into force.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for fourth straight month in January
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of over 50,000 amid raging omicron