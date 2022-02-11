3 feared dead in factory explosion in Yeosu: officials
All News 10:16 February 11, 2022
YEOSU, South Korea, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- An explosion rocked a petrochemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu on Friday, leaving at least three workers dead and another injured, police said.
The explosion occurred at 9:26 a.m. at the Yeosu factory of Yeochun NCC Co., and seven people were believed to be at the scene at the time.
Police and firefighters are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.
(END)
