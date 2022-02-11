Military reports 401 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:42 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 401 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,908.
The new cases included 247 from the Army, 74 from the Air Force, 51 from the Marine Corps, 17 from the Navy, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,000 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month