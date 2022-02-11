Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 401 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:42 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 401 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,908.

The new cases included 247 from the Army, 74 from the Air Force, 51 from the Marine Corps, 17 from the Navy, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the ministry.

Currently, 3,000 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

