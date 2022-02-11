JYP Entertainment expands partnership with U.S. music label
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment has expanded its strategic partnership with U.S. Republic Records to launch more of its artists onto the world music scene.
Republic Records, one of the biggest American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, on Thursday (U.S. time) announced the expansion of the alliance with the Korean agency that kicked off in 2020 with the top-selling K-pop girl band TWICE.
Under the new partnership, Republic Records will support U.S. activities of JYP's other K-pop groups, including boy band Stray Kids and girl group ITZY.
Since TWICE made inroads into the U.S. music scene, the nine-member act has landed two top 10 albums on Billboard's main albums chart -- "Formula Of Love: T+O=<3" and "Taste of Love."
And the group released their first English-language single, "The Feels," last year, which debuted at 83rd on the Billboard Hot 100.
Republic Records houses many well-known artists, such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake, Jonas Brothers and Post Malone. It also has a roster of K-pop artists, including TWICE and boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT).
