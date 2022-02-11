Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 37 pct vs. 36 pct: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung are running neck and neck at 37 percent and 36 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Friday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 2 percentage points from two weeks ago, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party added 1 point, according to Gallup Korea, which polled 1,001 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.
Two weeks ago, the two candidates were tied at 35 percent each.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came third with 13 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3 percent.
Ten percent of the respondents withheld their choice.
By age group, Lee won around half the support of voters in their 40s and 50s, while Yoon received the same among those older than 60.
Among voters identifying as liberals, 68 percent backed Lee, while among conservatives, 63 percent backed Yoon.
Among moderates, Lee received 33 percent support and Yoon 37 percent.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1 percentage point from last week to 41 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 1 point to 52 percent.
When asked to evaluate the government's COVID-19 response, 45 percent said it was responding well, down 6 percentage points from last month, while 44 percent said it was not responding well, up 4 points from last month.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month