(LEAD) Yoon leads Lee 48 pct to 36 pct, 37 pct to 36 pct: polls
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional poll results; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by 12 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively, two polls showed Friday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party received 48 percent support, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party received 36 percent, according to a survey of 1,000 adults conducted by Research View on Wednesday and Thursday.
Yoon gained 2 points from last week, while Lee lost 2 points.
According to a separate survey by Gallup Korea, which polled 1,001 adults from Tuesday to Thursday, Yoon led Lee 37 percent to 36 percent.
Two weeks ago, they were tied at 35 percent each.
In the Research View poll, Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came third with 8 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3 percent.
In the Gallup Korea poll, Ahn and Sim posted 13 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
By age group, Lee won around half the support of voters in their 40s and 50s, while Yoon received similar support among those older than 60, according to the same survey.
Among voters identifying as liberals, 68 percent backed Lee, while among conservatives, 63 percent backed Yoon.
Among moderates, Lee received 33 percent support and Yoon 37 percent.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1 percentage point from last week to 41 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 1 point to 52 percent.
When asked to evaluate the government's COVID-19 response, 45 percent said it was responding well, down 6 percentage points from last month, while 44 percent said it was not responding well, up 4 points from last month.
Both surveys had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month