3.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: KMA
All News 11:34 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site on Friday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The quake occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 10:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.21 degrees east at a depth of 17 km. The KMA said the quake occurred naturally.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
