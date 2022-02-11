Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 2nd day amid raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections stayed above 50,000 for the second day in a row Friday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 53,926 new COVID-19 infections, including 53,797 local cases, raising the total to 1,239,287, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon leads Lee 48 pct to 36 pct, 37 pct to 36 pct: polls
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by 12 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively, two polls showed Friday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party received 48 percent support, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party received 36 percent, according to a survey of 1,000 adults conducted by Research View on Wednesday and Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over ways to engage with N. Korea
HONOLULU -- The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea, Japan and the United States met Thursday in Honolulu to discuss ways to restart dialogue with reclusive North Korea.
The talks follow a series of North Korean missile launches that included the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the longest range ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang since late 2017.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't, BOK to cooperate to ease bond market jitters, curb inflation
SEOUL -- South Korea's government and central bank agreed Friday to push for measures to ease jitters in the bond market and cooperate to curb growing inflationary pressure amid surging energy costs.
The consensus was reached in a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki to discuss with the central bank chief and financial regulators economic risk factors, market volatility, financial imbalances and the economic fallout of political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
-----------------
JYP Entertainment expands partnership with U.S. music label
SEOUL -- K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment has expanded its strategic partnership with U.S. Republic Records to launch more of its artists onto the world music scene.
Republic Records, one of the biggest American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, on Thursday (U.S. time) announced the expansion of the alliance with the Korean agency that kicked off in 2020 with the top-selling K-pop girl band TWICE.
-----------------
(LEAD) 4 dead, 4 injured in factory explosion in Yeosu: officials
YEOSU, South Korea -- An explosion rocked a petrochemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu on Friday, leaving four workers dead and four others injured, police said.
The explosion occurred at 9:26 a.m. at the Yeochun NCC Co. factory in Yeosu, about 320 km south of Seoul, and eight people were believed to be at the scene at the time.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't considering placing price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits: PM
SEOUL -- The government is considering placing a price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, as at-home testing and treatment has become a key element of the government's COVID-19 response.
Kim made the remark during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul as the government tries to ensure the stable supply of self-test kits following the initiation of an enhanced at-home treatment system amid soaring virus cases.
-----------------
(LEAD) Kakao 2021 net profit jumps tenfold on robust platform, e-commerce
SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Friday that its net profit for 2021 surged nearly tenfold on-year on the back of robust growth of its e-commerce services based on its messenger platform amid the pandemic.
Net profit reached 1.64 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) last year on a consolidated basis, sharply up from 167.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
